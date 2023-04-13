Local Listings
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York.
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York’s attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices.

The Republican was scheduled to meet with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump and his family misled banks and business associates by giving them false information about his net worth and the value of assets such as hotels and golf courses.

The lawsuit is unrelated to the felony criminal charges filed against Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, which led last week to his historic arraignment, the first for a former president.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Trump called the suit “ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me.” In an earlier post, he said the “good thing” about the lawsuit is “I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built.”

He raised his fist as he left his apartment at Trump Tower, with his motorcade arriving at the attorney general’s office at around 9:42 a.m.

James declined to answer a question about the deposition at a news conference on an unrelated matter Wednesday.

Trump previously met with James’ lawyers Aug. 10, but refused to answer all but a few procedural questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” he said in the session, which was recorded on video and later released publicly. Trump predicted a “renegade” prosecutor would try to make a criminal case out of his answers, if he gave them.

“One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly, by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day, when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement at a level seldom seen in this country, because I’ve experienced it,” he said.

A trial for the lawsuit is scheduled for October.

It is unclear whether Trump might answer any questions in his second deposition, which will be conducted in private if it takes place as planned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

