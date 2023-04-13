Two Docs paying homage to Joyland with new beer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - They’re brewing something new in the cultural arts district in Downtown Lubbock, making something new to honor a Lubbock landmark.

The crew at Two Docs Brewery is feeling the nostalgia with every pint of Joyland Pilsner they pour.

The local beer maker started serving up their tribute to the amusement park on Apr. 8.

Eric Washington with Two Docs says it made sense to pay respects to the long-time Lubbock business.

“We had this new beer coming online that was really something we were excited about that we thought might be one of the best beers we’d ever done,” Washington said. “We thought it made perfect sense to tie that into them.”

Joyland owner David Dean felt the same way and even partnered with the brewery on the beer label’s new design, one with a familiar silhouette in the backdrop

“It makes you proud to be a West Texan and a Lubbockite,” Dean said.

The new brew is lighter than some of the other options on tap at Two Docs.

“They’re drinking a little slice of Joyland,” Dean said. “They may have come out here as kids and crashed on the bumper cars, and had all the fun and now they’re kinda reliving those memories over a beer.”

Washington says it was memories like those as a child and an adult that influenced the decision to make this a tribute beer.

“Multiple generations of the family have had trips to Joyland and remember that,” Washington said. “To pay homage to that is really important to us because that’s what we hope to grow into one day, a business that’s been around for that long that people think about in that kind of way.

Joyland Pilsner has been a top seller from day one.

Washington says it shows how much that business really meant to Lubbock residents.

“It really just shows how much that institution of Joyland meant to the community of Lubbock,” Washington said. “It’s just great that everyone’s able to see that’s something that can continue on now. The name at least and the memories can continue on hopefully through the beer.

Meaning on a summer day, you can still go where the fun is.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.