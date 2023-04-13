Local Listings
Victim pulled from structure fire in 4900 block of 54th

Lubbock firefighters and EMS are working to help a victim pulled from a structure fire in the...
Lubbock firefighters and EMS are working to help a victim pulled from a structure fire in the 4900 block of 54th Street.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters and EMS are working to help a victim pulled from a structure fire in the 4900 block of 54th Street.

They were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. We’re working to get updates on the condition of other people who were in and around the structure.

We’ve got a photographer on scene and will continue to update this story as more details are released.

