WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Frenship third grader got a sweet surprise today: her brother came home after being deployed to Syria for six months.

Skylar Rainbolt, a student at Legacy Elementary, had not seen her brother Logan in over ten months.

Specialist Logan Rainbolt is part of the 321st Engineering Company out of Houston.

He also just spent the last six months serving his country in Syria.

He arrived home on Thursday and surprised his sister at school.

KCBD’s Brittany Michaleson was there to watch the heartfelt homecoming and will have the full story tonight at ten.

