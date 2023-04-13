Local Listings
WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Frenship third grader got a sweet surprise today: her brother came home after being deployed to Syria for six months.

Skylar Rainbolt, a student at Legacy Elementary, had not seen her brother Logan in over ten months.

Specialist Logan Rainbolt is part of the 321st Engineering Company out of Houston.

He also just spent the last six months serving his country in Syria.

He arrived home on Thursday and surprised his sister at school.

KCBD’s Brittany Michaleson was there to watch the heartfelt homecoming and will have the full story tonight at ten.

