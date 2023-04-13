Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Woman celebrating 105th birthday exercises regularly to stay young

Lola Dunsirn was all smiles while surrounded by family and friends at her 105th birthday party.
Lola Dunsirn was all smiles while surrounded by family and friends at her 105th birthday party.(The Park at Surprise)
By Alexis Cortez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona woman celebrated a very special birthday on Tuesday.

Lola Dunsirn was surrounded by family and friends at The Park at Surprise living community while celebrating her 105th birthday.

Dunsirn was all smiles as she posed in front of two huge birthday cakes and even sported a birthday tiara.

At 105, employees say she regularly goes to exercise classes, mingles at the center’s happy hour (without the alcohol), and visits with her children.

Dunsirn has grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Lola Dunsirn says staying busy and active has kept her healthy over the years.
Lola Dunsirn says staying busy and active has kept her healthy over the years. (The Park at Surprise)

She was born in 1918 and raised on a farm in Wisconsin alongside nine siblings They ate plenty of fruits and vegetables and worked outdoors.

The Sunrise resident has been married and widowed twice but says her secret to living such a long life is staying active and busy.

The 105-year-old doesn’t take any medications or have illnesses, employees say.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies are responding to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and...
Multiple departments fight pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
Person trapped under tractor in south Lubbock
High-speed chase suspect's white pick-up truck
LSO perimeter set up after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
I-27 crash causing entrapment
Person trapped in pick-up truck after I-27 crash
Plainview Police Badge
Matador man dies after crash involving semi in Plainview

Latest News

Casas for Casa fundraiser
Lubbock students helping with Casas for Casa fundraiser
Local residents stand near a crater left by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine,...
Russian court fines Wikipedia for article about Ukraine war
SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being on recall list, 2nd Kia catches fire with driver behind wheel
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump answers questions for 7 hours in NY fraud lawsuit