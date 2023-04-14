Local Listings
Alexis Avila, accused of dumping newborn, testifies in her own defense

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOVINGTON, NM (KCBD) - The Hobbs teenager accused of throwing her baby into a dumpster testified in her own defense on Thursday, explaining her reaction when officers confronted her about leaving the child in the January cold last year.

ATTORNEY: “You did tell Detective Paris, you asked if the baby was okay.”

AVILA: “Yes.”

ATTORNEY: “Why’d you ask him that?”

AVILA: “Because with or without that incident, he’s still mine.”

ATTORNEY: “Do you understand how your actions affected the baby?”

AVILA: “Yes”

ATTORNEY: “And what do you think of that?”

AVILA: “That hurts. That’s something that he’s never going to forget. It’s something that’s going to affect him for the rest of his life as well as myself.”

Avila pleaded not guilty last year. If convicted, she faces at least 18 years in prison.

We’ll continue live coverage of this trial from Lovington on Friday.

