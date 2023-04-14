Cactus Theater to host Buffalo Grass Fest 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Launched in 2022 as an initiative by the Lubbock Music Friendly Community Committee, this program seeks to grow and expand outreach to music students and musicians – teaching great business skills, technical music work and offering networking opportunities.

Thursday April 20 – Musical Kick-off at the Cactus Theater

Join us Thursday at 7:00 pm (doors at 6:30), for a great night of music to feature these musicians: Austin Dean Ashford, Jeremy Couture and All About Alice. Grab your tickets at the Cactus Theater box office Mon-Fri afternoons from 3:00-5:30 pm, call (806) 762-3233 during these same hours or order online.

About the artists performing on the show:

• Austin Dean Ashford - A storyteller, motivator, and educator originally from the San Francisco Bay area of California. During his time at James Logan High School, Mr. Ashford fine-tuned his gift for speech, poetry, acting and debate under the direction of Dr. Tommie Lindsey, Jr., a MacArthur Genius award recipient. He is currently a PhD candidate and an artist-in-residence at Lubbock Community Theatre.

• Jeremy Couture - Jeremy is a local Lubbock musician who graduated from Texas Tech in 2016 with a Bachelors degree in Cello Performance. In 2021, Jeremy founded and helps run a local non-profit music festival called Lubbock Live Festival For The Arts along with full time gigging in the Lubbock and surrounding communities.

• All About Alice - This band of exceptional teen musicians ranging from 17-19 years old plays a country, rock, and delivers a whole lot of soul and their wide range of musical influences and include, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Guns and Roses, ZZ Top and many more. The band was established in August of 2020 and is fronted by Katie Scholl. Their driving rhythm section of drummer Josh McClean and bassist Dakota Hansen are extremely tight. Guitarists consist of Jace Brooks and Jack McClanahan, both skilled well beyond their years - and between the two of them, can play basically anything with strings. The band is currently recording original music with their first singles, Heroes and Vigilante Road.

General admission tickets: $10 for general public; free admission for students with valid student ID.

