Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

China sanctions US Congress member for Taiwan visit

FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs...
FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, left, attends a luncheon with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, during a visit by a Congressional delegation to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, April 8, China sanctioned Rep. McCaul Thursday, April 13, for his visit to Taiwan, saying he violated the “One China” principle that says Beijing has sovereignty over the island. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and HUIZHONG WU
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China sanctioned a United States lawmaker Thursday for his visit to Taiwan, saying he violated the “One China” principle that says Beijing has sovereignty over the island.

The mainland’s ruling Communist Party says Taiwan, which split from the mainland in 1949 amid a civil war, must be reunited with China by force if necessary. Beijing says Taipei has no right to conduct foreign relations and views visits by U.S. lawmakers to the island as violating its claims of sovereignty.

The sanctions against Rep. Michael McCaul include freezing his assets and properties in China, prohibiting any organization or individual in China from conducting transactions or working with him, and denying him a visa to enter the country, according to a statement Thursday from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It’s one of several rounds of sanctions China announced as tensions build between Beijing and Washington.

China retaliated for U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s meeting on April 5 with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen by sanctioning the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other organizations, adding to strains over the self-governed island democracy Beijing claims as part of its territory. It then launched a large-scale three-day military exercise surrounding the island, sending more than 200 warplanes toward Taiwan.

McCaul, R-Texas, visited Taiwan from April 6 to 8 to discuss weapons deals between the U.S. and Taiwan, shortly after the sensitive meeting that drew China’s ire.

“Being sanctioned by the Chinese Communist Party is a badge of honor,” McCaul said in a statement. “Nothing will deter the United States from supporting free, democratic nations — including Taiwan.”

McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has been advocating for a hard-line stance against China and closer ties with Taiwan.

Relations between the U.S. and China have sunk to historic lows. The U.S. has been increasingly critical of China’s human rights record, its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its actions in Hong Kong in clamping down on protests. China, on the other hand, has been accusing the U.S. of meddling in its internal affairs, and pursuing a containment strategy against China to prevent the country’s rise.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Bills, 42
DPS arrests man talking online with undercover agent posing as young girl
James Michael Martinez
Lubbock man indicted on 12 child pornography charges
The aquarium has started phase one one the Discovery Trail, which includes an interactive...
Lubbock Aquarium announces start of phase one of Discovery Trail
Lubbock firefighters and EMS are working to help a victim pulled from a structure fire in the...
Victim pulled from structure fire in 4900 block of 54th
Texas Tech end zone brick sale
Texas Tech selling salvaged bricks from Jones AT&T end zone

Latest News

Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California...
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in western states
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
FILE - Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged in parking lot shooting
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump reports little income from Truth Social, between $100K and $1M from NFTs
Montana lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a bill banning the social media app TikTok from...
TikTok ban gets final approval by Montana’s GOP legislature