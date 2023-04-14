Local Listings
Cold front coming through Saturday, ahead of pleasant Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be a bit cooler Friday night as a cold front enters the area.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s, with mostly clear skies. It will be breezy with west winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday will be around 10 degrees cooler than today with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KCBD)

Saturday evening winds will be breezy from the north around 15 to 25 mph, but after midnight they will calm down to 10 to 15 mph. Expect a cold night, with low temperatures in the upper 30s, and mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be a nice day with north wind speeds only around 5 to 11 mph. Lots of sunshine is expected with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

7 Day Windcast
7 Day Windcast(KCBD)

Sunday night’s low temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

