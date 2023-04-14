Local Listings
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman Donald Adams (right) were involved in the fraud.(Daviess County Detention Center)
By Monica Watkins and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – Two men in Kentucky were arrested Thursday after police say they rolled back mileage on used cars at a dealership before reselling them.

The Owensboro Police Department said officers received information in February that workers at Discount Motors in Owensboro were tampering with odometers.

Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard and salesman Donald Adams were involved in the fraud.

During a search of the business on Thursday, investigators seized $350,000 in cash, three guns, more than 100 oxycodone pills, two vehicles and electronic devices used to carry out fraud.

Howard, 63, and Adams, 60, were both booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

Both men were charged with 20 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle/odometer. Both men were also charged with trafficking in controlled substances and prescription controlled substances not in a proper container.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

