Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Documents show racist social media posts by convicted killer who Texas governor wants to pardon

Source: CNN/KEYE/KSAT/KXAN/AP Photos/Getty Images/GoFundMe/Official Garrett Foster Memorial Fund/Imhiram/@HiramLive/@GregAbbott_TX
By KEYE staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to pardon convicted murder Daniel Perry, newly unsealed documents from the case show Perry being racist on social media.

According to the Houston Chronicle, among the posts by Perry was a June 2020 one where Perry compared the “Black Lives Matter movement to a zoo full of monkeys.”

In another post, he showed the confederate flag and then said, “if this symbol represents racism in America, so do these,” showing minority owned companies like the NAACP and BET.

Whitney Mitchell, the fiancee of Garrett Foster, cries as the verdict is read that U.S. Army...
Whitney Mitchell, the fiancee of Garrett Foster, cries as the verdict is read that U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry is guilty in the killing of Foster, an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice, Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas. Perry, who faces life in prison, now awaits sentencing. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)(AP)

And in a May text, Perry said, “I might go to Dallas to shoot looters.”

In a statement, Perry’s attorney said the sharing of his social media posts is “a political decision.”

So far, there’s no word yet from Abbott’s office on the posts.

On April 7, a jury convicted Perry of murder in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster at an Austin rally in 2020.

He was found not guilty on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a deadly conduct charge is still pending with the county attorney’s office.

Abbott has expressed interest in pardoning Perry, saying he is currently waiting for a pardon recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Michael Martinez
Lubbock man indicted on 12 child pornography charges
The aquarium has started phase one one the Discovery Trail, which includes an interactive...
Lubbock Aquarium announces start of phase one of Discovery Trail
Cory Bills, 42
DPS arrests man talking online with undercover agent posing as young girl
Lubbock firefighters and EMS are working to help a victim pulled from a structure fire in the...
Victim pulled from structure fire in 4900 block of 54th
Texas Tech end zone brick sale
Texas Tech selling salvaged bricks from Jones AT&T end zone

Latest News

National Ranching Heritage Center
National Ranching Heritage Center to host 54th annual Ranch Day
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Guardsman accused in classified records leak arrives in court
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
DOJ, drug maker ask Supreme Court to preserve access to abortion pill
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks with reporters outside the Supreme Court...
Missouri to limit gender-affirming care for minors, adults
European Space Agency launched a rocket Friday on an exploration mission.
RAW: European rocket launches to explore Jupiter's moons