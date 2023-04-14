Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
Fire crews responding to garage fire in south Lubbock

University Pines fire
University Pines fire(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire in south Lubbock on Friday.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 9100 block of Boston Ave. around 11:30 a.m. The blaze started in a garage that was not connected to the home. Officials stated the fire was contained to the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

