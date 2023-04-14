Local Listings
Fire Weather Strikes Back

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire weather returns to the South Plains today, as westerly winds pick up in the late morning and early afternoon. A Red Flag Warning begins today at noon and expires at 10 pm for the area. Today, highs stick to the mid 80s. Skies are mostly clear throughout of the day. Very slight chances for some showers to brush our northeastern counties today and overnight. Lows drop to the mid 40s to low 50s.

Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(KCBD)

A cooler air mass begins to move into the area early Saturday morning, dropping weekend high temperatures to the low to mid 70s. Windy conditions continue, calming some on Sunday before picking back up and heating up temperatures to start the work week.

