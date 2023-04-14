Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Police investigating Central Lubbock stabbing

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 arrested in Central Lubbock apartment complex stabbing

Jury deliberations expected in Alexis Avila trial today

Commission advances unified development code

Pentagon leak suspect arrested

