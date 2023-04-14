Friday morning top stories: Police investigating Central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 arrested in Central Lubbock apartment complex stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing last night at the Ella Apartments near 58th and Ave. Q

One person was taken to UMC with unknown injuries and police say one person has been arrested

Jury deliberations expected in Alexis Avila trial today

Avila testified yesterday that she had no memory of throwing her newborn baby in the trash

If convicted, she faces at least 18 years in prison

Commission advances unified development code

The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the new zoning maps and regulations for the unified development code

The code now goes to the city council for approval

Pentagon leak suspect arrested

The FBI arrested a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in connection to the leak of classified military documents

Investigators say Jack Teixeira took pictures of the documents and posted them online

