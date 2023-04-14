Friday morning top stories: Police investigating Central Lubbock stabbing
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 arrested in Central Lubbock apartment complex stabbing
- Police are investigating a stabbing last night at the Ella Apartments near 58th and Ave. Q
- One person was taken to UMC with unknown injuries and police say one person has been arrested
Here's what we know: 1 arrested after stabbing at Central Lubbock apartment complex
Jury deliberations expected in Alexis Avila trial today
- Avila testified yesterday that she had no memory of throwing her newborn baby in the trash
- If convicted, she faces at least 18 years in prison
Find our latest coverage here: Alexis Avila, accused of dumping newborn, testifies in her own defense
Commission advances unified development code
- The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the new zoning maps and regulations for the unified development code
- The code now goes to the city council for approval
WATCH: Lubbock Planning & Zoning advances Unified Development Code
Pentagon leak suspect arrested
- The FBI arrested a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in connection to the leak of classified military documents
- Investigators say Jack Teixeira took pictures of the documents and posted them online
Full story here: Air National Guardsman arrested in leaked Pentagon documents probe
