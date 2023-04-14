Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Snow White

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Snow White KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 2-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

She loves to cuddle and get all the attention. She is also very sweet and gets along well with other dogs. Snow White is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Charmer.

