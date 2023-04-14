Lubbock students helping with Casas for Casa fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some high school students here in Lubbock are learning how they can make a difference in the lives of others.

The Casas for CASA fundraiser is working with two school districts in our area to raise money for children in the foster care system across the South Plains.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

The organization’s mission is to look out for the best interests of foster children who have been removed from their homes and are going through the court system.

Students at Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper High Schools are helping achieve that goal from the ground up, as they construct playhouses to be raffled off as part of the Casas for Casa fundraiser.

Jonaven Villegas, a junior at Frenship, is one of the students participating.

“We like to help, you know,” Villegas said. “Anything we can do to help any others we try to do that.”

With drills, saws, and paint brushes in hand they are helping build a better future for these kids.

“I just think that’s a good movement for us and this environment and this class,” Villegas said.

Using supplies paid for by United Supermarkets, the students are also learning skills that will help them in the long run.

“We learned about wall systems and floor systems and how to put it together,” Frenship junior Juliana Gonzales said. “I got to use a lot of power tools, so it was pretty new to me.”

Still, all the work is for CASA.

“I’m excited to see how these turn out,” Gonzales said. “We may not get to see their reactions, but getting to know that their reactions will be pretty big and impactful. I hope they like ‘em.”

Across town, the Lubbock-Cooper Pirates are doing their part as well. Gabriel Garcia says he hopes this inspires others to volunteer as well.

“It’s not every day that we have people helping each other in this world.” Garcia said. “I’d like for people to start helping each other more. I’d like to be that goal setter.”

Stacy Kelley with Casa of the South Plains says the students aren’t just getting hands on experience during the building process.

They will get to see first-hand what their work means to someone else.

“This is a culmination of years of hopes and dreams and prayers to get our kids involved in helping kids,” Kelley said. “They are going to get hands on experience seeing what it looks like and how their house that they built is going to impact the kids in this community.”

Garcia says he just hopes the playhouse he builds will bring some joy to a kid in need.

“I would like for them to be happy and excited,” Garcia said. “I would like to see their faces and how their smiles would light up.”

With just a bit of hard work, these high school students are helping make that possible.

“With a kind helping hand and just a kind heart and soul,” Garcia said. “I feel like we can make a change.”

The fundraiser officially kicks off on April 21 with ticket sales ending on May 30.

Along with the playhouses, there are dog houses, storage buildings and even a $3,500 gift card.

All the money raised stays on the South Plains.

