New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KCBD) - Alexis Avila, a New Mexico teen who threw her newborn child in a dumpster in January, has been found guilty.

The jury came back with a verdict just after 4 p.m. after more than two hours of deliberations. They found her guilty of child abuse causing bodily harm and attempted first degree murder.

Yesterday jurors heard from Avila for the first time. During her testimony, she claimed she had no recollection of throwing her baby into the dumpster saying “she had blacked out.”

The defense also called Avila’s psychologist to the stand who testified she diagnosed Avila with bipolar one disorder six months after the incident involving the newborn. She stated the hormonal changes Avila was going through while pregnant could have amplified her underlying mood disorder.

Avila pleaded not guilty last year.

Avila is set to be sentenced on May 1 at 2 p.m. by a judge. She faces at least 18 years in prison.

