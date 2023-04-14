New pallet fire reported at same location in Southeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock area fire departments are responding to a new fire at the same location in Southeast Lubbock where fires were reported on Wednesday and back in May 2022.

Wednesday, April 12

Multiple agencies responded to a pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock, Southeast Drive and Slaton Highway, 7507 Southeast Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

“At approximately 3:43 P.M., deputies were dispatched to 7507 Southeast Dr in reference to a fire. When deputies arrived, they noticed a large grass fire and several pallets on fire,” LSO said.

Roosevelt Fire Department, Slaton fire and Buffalo Fire were called to the scene. Traffic was diverted from SE Drive while they ran hoses.

All roads are now back open as of 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the same location for a similar fire back in May 2022.

ATF on scene of pallet fire in Southeast Lubbock on Wednesday afternoon. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

