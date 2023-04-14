Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box installed less than 4 months ago

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana that was installed less than four months ago.

This makes it the fourth baby in Indiana to have been placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box this year. It was surrendered last week at Monroe Fire Protection District.

“I am so thankful this parent chose a safe option for their child. We may never know the reason they used this baby box, but we do know how much they loved their infant,” founder Monica Kelsey said.

Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant, is making it her life’s mission to end infant abandonment and advocate for the Safe Haven Law.

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

According to the organization, a total of six infants have been surrendered so far in 2023, and a total of 28 have been surrendered since the inception of Safe Haven Baby Boxes in 2017.

“Women in crisis are trusting the organization that removes shame from a complicated decision to lovingly surrender an infant,” Safe Haven Baby Boxes said in a news release.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Bills, 42
DPS arrests man talking online with undercover agent posing as young girl
James Michael Martinez
Lubbock man indicted on 12 child pornography charges
The aquarium has started phase one one the Discovery Trail, which includes an interactive...
Lubbock Aquarium announces start of phase one of Discovery Trail
Lubbock firefighters and EMS are working to help a victim pulled from a structure fire in the...
Victim pulled from structure fire in 4900 block of 54th
Texas Tech end zone brick sale
Texas Tech selling salvaged bricks from Jones AT&T end zone

Latest News

FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Florida floods: Businesses, residents begin cleaning up mess
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart...
Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings