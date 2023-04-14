Oscar Meyer Weinermobile visiting the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The iconic Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, well-known for traveling across the nation, is visiting the Hub City!

The 27-foot-long hotdog mobile has visited 25 states over the past 10 months.

Below is a list of scheduled events where Lubbockites can catch the Weinermobile:

Friday, April 14

Market Street Visit - 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4205 98th Street

Market Street Visit - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 11310 Slide Rd.

Saturday, April 15

Junior League of Lubbock Presents: Touch a Truck - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 6002 Slide Rd.

Sunday, April 16

Market Street Visit - 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4425 19th Street

Market Street Visit - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 6313 4th Street

Monday, April 17 & Tuesday, April 18

Find the Weinermobile enjoying the Hub City! Make sure to honk if you see us!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.