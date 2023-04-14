Oscar Meyer Weinermobile visiting the Hub City
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The iconic Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, well-known for traveling across the nation, is visiting the Hub City!
The 27-foot-long hotdog mobile has visited 25 states over the past 10 months.
Below is a list of scheduled events where Lubbockites can catch the Weinermobile:
Friday, April 14
- Market Street Visit - 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4205 98th Street
- Market Street Visit - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 11310 Slide Rd.
Saturday, April 15
- Junior League of Lubbock Presents: Touch a Truck - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 6002 Slide Rd.
Sunday, April 16
- Market Street Visit - 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4425 19th Street
- Market Street Visit - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 6313 4th Street
Monday, April 17 & Tuesday, April 18
Find the Weinermobile enjoying the Hub City! Make sure to honk if you see us!
