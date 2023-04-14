Texas Tech Sabre Flight Drill Team to host 28th Annual SFDT JROTC Drill Competition

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

WHO: Texas Tech AFROTC Honor Guard (Sabre Flight Drill Team)

WHAT: 28th Annual SFDT JROTC Drill Competition

WHEN: April 15th from 0800-1700. The first competition begins at 0830.

WHERE: Texas Tech University Recreational Center

WHY: Our High School JROTC Drill Competition is an opportunity to bring the community together and support hardworking cadets. An opportunity for our future leaders to be encouraged by their community and challenged by their peers while being exposed to hints of what Texas Tech has to offer prospective students. Inspiring young adults to pursue military careers and education and practice the excellence required to serve in our US military.

