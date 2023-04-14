Local Listings
Woman arrested after stabbing at South Lubbock apartment complex

Ambrosia Mitchell, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault.
Ambrosia Mitchell, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at a South Lubbock apartment complex Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police were called to the Ella Apartments near 58th and Ave. J where they found 33-year-old Brandon Wilson with a stab wound to his upper torso. He refused EMS and left the scene shortly after.

Investigators say Wilson was involved in an domestic dispute with 33-year-old Ambrosia Mitchell when she stabbed Wilson.

Mitchell was arrested for aggravated assault, along with additional warrants, and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

