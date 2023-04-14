Woman arrested after stabbing at South Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at a South Lubbock apartment complex Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., police were called to the Ella Apartments near 58th and Ave. J where they found 33-year-old Brandon Wilson with a stab wound to his upper torso. He refused EMS and left the scene shortly after.

One person is hospitalized after a stabbing at a Central Lubbock apartment complex Thursday night. (KCBD)

Investigators say Wilson was involved in an domestic dispute with 33-year-old Ambrosia Mitchell when she stabbed Wilson.

Mitchell was arrested for aggravated assault, along with additional warrants, and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

