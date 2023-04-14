Local Listings
Woman seriously injured in north Lubbock stabbing

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been seriously injured after an overnight stabbing in north Lubbock.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Harvard St. just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Juanita Ortiz with serious injuries.

EMS took Ortiz to University Medical Center for treatment.

Police stated she was involved in a “domestic disturbance” when she was stabbed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

