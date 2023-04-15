1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Local Listings
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

