10 units evacuated for kitchen fire at Parkview Place Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ten units were evacuated after a kitchen fire at the Parkview Place Apartments on Saturday.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters saw gray smoke coming from one unit and saw evidence of a small kitchen fire that was already out.

Crews went around ventilating units and evacuating tenants.

No injuries were reported. Most were back in their units after about an hour.

