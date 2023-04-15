Local Listings
10 units evacuated for kitchen fire at Parkview Place Apartments

Ten units were evacuated after a kitchen fire at the Parkview Place Apartments on Saturday.
Ten units were evacuated after a kitchen fire at the Parkview Place Apartments on Saturday.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ten units were evacuated after a kitchen fire at the Parkview Place Apartments on Saturday.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters saw gray smoke coming from one unit and saw evidence of a small kitchen fire that was already out.

Crews went around ventilating units and evacuating tenants.

No injuries were reported. Most were back in their units after about an hour.

