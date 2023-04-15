Local Listings
Amber Alert: 9-year-old abducted in Va. believed to be in 'extreme danger'

AMBER ALERT: Brielle Alexis Maree Silver (right) is believed to be with Bethany Renae Dawn...
AMBER ALERT: Brielle Alexis Maree Silver (right) is believed to be with Bethany Renae Dawn Gould (left).(Photos: Virginia State Police and Newport News police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who police say was abducted Saturday morning.

Brielle Alexis Maree Silver “is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News,” Virginia State Police said.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes. She may be wearing silver dolphin earrings.

“The child is believed to have been abducted by Bethany Renae Dawn Gould,” police said.

There is no clothing description at this time.

The initial alert said Gould and Silver may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner with Alabama tag 32BM568.

The Newport News Police Department on Saturday evening said the vehicle may have Tennessee tag 978BJSC.

If you have any information about this case, call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500.

Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.
Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.(Photo: Virginia State Police)

