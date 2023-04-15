Local Listings
Cold night Saturday, wind relief Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s for us here in Lubbock but some parts of the viewing area may see a freeze Saturday night. Northeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with mostly clear skies.

Forecast Lows
Forecast Lows(KCBD)

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the lower 70s again, with sunny skies. North winds will be very light, around 5 to 10 mph and then winds will turn south in the afternoon.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with mostly clear skies. South winds will increase to around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday will be warmer but we also have a chance of rain and thunderstorms in our forecast. It will be clear in the morning but becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with breezy south winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Our rain and thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the evening and after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly cloudy skies. South winds will be around 15 to 25 mph.

