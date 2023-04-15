Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Monterey 11 Abilene Cooper 1
Lubbock Christian 22 Ovilla Christian 4
Levelland 21 Lake View 1
Shallowater 27 Childress 5
Snyder 24 Estacado 13
Sweetwater 5 Big Spring 3
Amarillo 11 Lubbock Cooper 9
Westbrook 20 O’Donnell 1
Midland Greenwood 15 Seminole 0
Slaton 15 Abernathy 0
Tahoka 16 New Home 0
Idalou 16 Roosevelt 0
Abilene 13 Coronado 0
Abilene Wylie 17 Lubbock High 2
BASEBALL
Lubbock Cooper 10 Monterey 8
Trinity Christian 12 El Paso Leadership 7
Clarendon 16 Valley 1
SpringLake-Earth 18 Petersburg 5
Shallowater 4 Childress 0
Pecos 5 Seminole 3
Lake View 9 Levelland 4
FW Temple 8 Lubbock Christian 2
