Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 14

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Monterey 11 Abilene Cooper 1

Lubbock Christian 22 Ovilla Christian 4

Levelland 21 Lake View 1

Shallowater 27 Childress 5

Snyder 24 Estacado 13

Sweetwater 5 Big Spring 3

Amarillo 11 Lubbock Cooper 9

Westbrook 20 O’Donnell 1

Midland Greenwood 15 Seminole 0

Slaton 15 Abernathy 0

Tahoka 16 New Home 0

Idalou 16 Roosevelt 0

Abilene 13 Coronado 0

Abilene Wylie 17 Lubbock High 2

BASEBALL

Lubbock Cooper 10 Monterey 8

Trinity Christian 12 El Paso Leadership 7

Clarendon 16 Valley 1

SpringLake-Earth 18 Petersburg 5

Shallowater 4 Childress 0

Pecos 5 Seminole 3

Lake View 9 Levelland 4

FW Temple 8 Lubbock Christian 2

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Ambrosia Mitchell, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault.
Woman arrested after stabbing at South Lubbock apartment complex
Lubbock Police Department
Woman seriously injured in north Lubbock stabbing
Rene Guzman-Avalos, 42
DPS arrests man after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
Motorcycle crash on FM 40 near CR 2900
DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in east Lubbock Co. crash

Latest News

Extra Innings Highlights for Friday, Apr. 14
Extra Innings Highlights for Friday, Apr. 14
Texas Tech Football Field
Texas Tech to install new playing surface, LED lights
The Slaton Tigers have hired New Head Football Coach/AD Clint Conkin!
Clint Conkin named new Slaton Head Football Coach, Athletic Director
The Miracle Mustang game is a fun game between Denver City Special Education students and the...
Everybody’s a winner at 5th annual Miracle Mustang game