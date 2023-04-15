Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Monterey 11 Abilene Cooper 1

Lubbock Christian 22 Ovilla Christian 4

Levelland 21 Lake View 1

Shallowater 27 Childress 5

Snyder 24 Estacado 13

Sweetwater 5 Big Spring 3

Amarillo 11 Lubbock Cooper 9

Westbrook 20 O’Donnell 1

Midland Greenwood 15 Seminole 0

Slaton 15 Abernathy 0

Tahoka 16 New Home 0

Idalou 16 Roosevelt 0

Abilene 13 Coronado 0

Abilene Wylie 17 Lubbock High 2

BASEBALL

Lubbock Cooper 10 Monterey 8

Trinity Christian 12 El Paso Leadership 7

Clarendon 16 Valley 1

SpringLake-Earth 18 Petersburg 5

Shallowater 4 Childress 0

Pecos 5 Seminole 3

Lake View 9 Levelland 4

FW Temple 8 Lubbock Christian 2

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.