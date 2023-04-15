Local Listings
Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46

FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen Power pose for a portrait, Friday, May 29, 2009 in New York. Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his death at the age of 46. The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday, April 14, 2023, after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”(Jeff Christensen | AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his death at the age of 46.

The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”

Formed in Dublin in 2001 by Sheehan, singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, The Script topped U.K. and Irish charts with its self-titled debut album in 2008. It included the hits “We Cry,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” which reached No. 1 in five countries.

The band’s pop-inflected rock sound made it one of Ireland’s biggest bands in the 2010s. The Script went on to have six Top 10 albums in the U.K. and one top three album in the U.S.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins praised the band’s “originality and excellence” and sent condolences to Sheehan’s family.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world,” Higgins said.

Sheehan is survived by his wife, Rina Sheehan, and their three children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

