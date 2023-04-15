LP&L restores power after lines disrupted by contact with mylar balloons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LP&L reports power has been restored for 3,300 customers in West Lubbock after an outage caused by mylar balloons.

The outage was reported just before noon on Saturday, with power restored for most customers by 12:30 p.m.

LP&L issued this warning on Twitter:

“POWER RESTORED: Crews restored power for 3,300 affected customers. A set of Mylar balloons floated into electrical lines and caused a large fire. Mylar balloons are conductors and cause immediate and major damage when in contact with live wires as we saw this morning.”

