Lubbock single father gets affordable home from Habitat for Humanity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A single father in Lubbock is packing up and moving into a brand-new affordable home thanks to Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.

It’s a new home sweet home for Deandre Wright and his son.

“Man, that is such a blessing,” Wright said.

Owning a home is a blessing that he’s been working toward for a long time. Habitat for Humanity made it a reality.

“I was in the process of doing that before and I kind of got discouraged, but a friend told me about Habitat for Humanity, and as soon as I connected with them, it was like the process just smoothed out,” Wright said.

The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, Christy Reeves, said this is a game changer for many of these new homeowners.

“They would not qualify to own a home the traditional way because they make not enough money or things like that,” Reeves said.

Two other families also moved into new homes on Saturday.

The families don’t get the homes for free, though. They help volunteers and staff build it from the ground up.

“When you work on something, it makes you want to take care of it and just be a better steward of what you have,” Wright said.

While building, these soon-to-be homeowners also take financial literacy classes. At the end of it all, they do pay for the home. Reeves said in Habitat for Humanity homes, residents pay a no-interest affordable mortgage. So, it’s based on their income, not the cost of the home.

Now, this father and son have a new safe place to call home.

“We lived in a pretty rough neighborhood before,” Wright said. “So now, my son has a safe place to go outside and play.”

Wright said all the hard work was worth it.

“Habitat was the way I got my home,” Wright said.

