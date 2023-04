NORMAN, OK (KCBD) - No. 21 Texas Tech erupted for seven runs in the Top of the 10th to beat Oklahoma 13-7 in the series opener in Norman.

Gavin Cash hit two home runs, including a grand-slam home run in the Top of 10th. He went 3-4 with 6 RBI.

Tech moves to 24-11 and 5-5 in the Big 12.

Game 2 is 4 p.m. Saturday.

