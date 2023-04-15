Local Listings
RV sales ‘skyrocketing’ as more people struggle to pay for rent, mortgage

A manager at an RV dealership in Arizona says sales have continued to increase since the start of the pandemic. (Source: KOLD)
By Carsyn Currier and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - As housing prices rise, more people are opting for cheaper housing options on wheels.

KOLD recently spoke to James Reffruschinni, sales manager at Freedom RV, where sales have been “skyrocketing.”

According to Reffruschinni, sales have been up since the start of the pandemic, going from a couple of sales a month to making those numbers on a weekly basis.

The uptick in sales reportedly has to do with inflation, the price of living and the lack of affordable housing.

“We had a young military family and their monthly rent jumped up to well over $2,000 a month and they got a brand new fifth wheel at $800 a month,” Reffruschinni said. “They are saving quite a bit of money every month and it gives them the freedom if they get transferred to just take off and go.”

Those living at an RV park in the Tucson area said they are saving money while enjoying their freedom.

“Most of the parks do an annual which comes out to be about half of what rent would be,” Joel Everts, a full-time resident at South Forty RV Ranch, said.

Many residents at the RV park said they are retired or have a job that allows them to work from home.

Eric Gibbs, president of Arizona Realtors, says people don’t have to not make a permanent decision when the market won’t be this high forever.

“This is the opportunity to have good conversations about finding the best programs available to purchase homes at this time,” Gibbs said. “Because this too shall pass.”

And for those considering the RV lifestyle, some owners said renting one first is also an option.

“You can rent one and see what you think. Give it a try, see what you think and if you absolutely love it, go buy one,” Penny Johnson, a full-time resident at South Forty RV Ranch, said. “If you hate it, you turn it in and go back to what you were living in before.”

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

