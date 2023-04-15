Saturday morning top stories: U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

U.S. Supreme Court blocks abortion pill ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on an abortion pill ruling that restricted access to Mifepristone.

The hold will stay in place until 11:59 Wednesday night to allow justices to debate over further restrictions.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/14/drug-maker-asks-supreme-court-preserve-access-abortion-pill/

Alexis Avila found guilty

New Mexico teen Alexis Avila has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury.

A judge will sentence Avila on May 1st; she faces at least 18 years in prison.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/14/new-mexico-teen-alexis-avila-found-guilty-throwing-infant-dumpster/

Lubbock Arts Festival kicks off

The Lubbock Arts Festival starts today at 10:00 A.M. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

Watch: https://www.kcbd.com/video/2023/04/14/lubbock-arts-festival-taking-over-civic-center-this-weekend/

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.