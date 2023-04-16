Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle...
One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Saturday night.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Saturday night.

Lubbock police say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. from 22nd & Avenue Q.

This intersection is closed while first responders work the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
Ambrosia Mitchell, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault.
Woman arrested after stabbing at South Lubbock apartment complex
Lubbock Police Department
Woman seriously injured in north Lubbock stabbing
Rene Guzman-Avalos, 42
DPS arrests man after high-speed pursuit in Lubbock Co.
Motorcycle crash on FM 40 near CR 2900
DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in east Lubbock Co. crash

Latest News

Deandre Wright opening the door to his new home.
Lubbock single father gets affordable home from Habitat for Humanity
Ten units were evacuated after a kitchen fire at the Parkview Place Apartments on Saturday.
10 units evacuated for kitchen fire at Parkview Place Apartments
More customers are reporting higher LP&L bills.
LP&L restores power after lines disrupted by contact with mylar balloons
KCBD News at 10