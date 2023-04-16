1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Saturday night.
Lubbock police say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. from 22nd & Avenue Q.
This intersection is closed while first responders work the scene.
We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
