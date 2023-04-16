Chances of Rain Tomorrow Night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nice day today, with light breezes, clear, sunny skies, and highs in the low 70s. Tonight, lows drop to the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds pick back up tomorrow, along with a large surge in temperatures. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night (KCBD)

Some shower/thunderstorm chances for tomorrow as well, as storms fire up and begin to move through the area in the late afternoon and throughout the evening, continuing into Tuesday morning. The warm surge continues with Tuesday’s highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

