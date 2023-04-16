Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Chances of Rain Tomorrow Night

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nice day today, with light breezes, clear, sunny skies, and highs in the low 70s. Tonight, lows drop to the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds pick back up tomorrow, along with a large surge in temperatures. Highs tomorrow in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night
Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night(KCBD)

Some shower/thunderstorm chances for tomorrow as well, as storms fire up and begin to move through the area in the late afternoon and throughout the evening, continuing into Tuesday morning. The warm surge continues with Tuesday’s highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico teen Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing infant in dumpster
One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q
Deandre Wright opening the door to his new home.
Lubbock single father gets affordable home from Habitat for Humanity
City of Lubbock allows producers to continue farming after land is annexed into city limits.
Lubbock policies on farming in the city when land is annexed
Ten units were evacuated after a kitchen fire at the Parkview Place Apartments on Saturday.
10 units evacuated for kitchen fire at Parkview Place Apartments

Latest News

Forecast Lows
Cold night Saturday, wind relief Sunday
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Apr. 15
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Apr. 15
Weekend Forecast
Cold front coming through Saturday, ahead of pleasant Sunday
Red Flag Warning
Fire Weather Strikes Back