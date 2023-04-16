LPD investigating deadly motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a deadly motorcycle collision that happened at 22nd & Avenue Q around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, officers found 53-year-old Phillip Brown Jr. with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Brown was traveling South in the 2100 block of Avenue Q, when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV. It appears the SUV was traveling North in the 2200 block of Avenue Q and was in the process of making a left turn from the center turn lane when the collision occurred.

