Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park

By Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky are investigating after two people were killed and four others injured when shots were fired into a crowd of people at a park.

Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Responding officers found two people who had been fatally shot at the scene and four others who had been injured in the shooting.

The four injured victims were taken to the hospital. One victim is in critical condition, while the other three victims’ conditions are currently unknown. No other details on the victims were available.

Police said there were reports that hundreds of people were inside the park at the time of the shooting, according to WAVE.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects.

“This is frustrating,” said Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey. “This is very frustrating. I know Monday was a very high profile event... but for this community, this is every night.”

The shooting comes on the heels of Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, where five people were killed and eight people injured, including three police officers.

As of Saturday evening, six patients have been discharged from the hospital, according to University of Louisville Health.

Officer Nickolas Wilt remains in critical condition after being shot in the head responding to Monday’s shooting. One other patient remains in stable and fair condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

