Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash

On Daybreak Today
By Dylan Villa
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash

Lubbock Arts Festival continues

U.S. intelligence knew of additional spy balloons

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle...
Deandre Wright opening the door to his new home.
Ten units were evacuated after a kitchen fire at the Parkview Place Apartments on Saturday.
City of Lubbock allows producers to continue farming after land is annexed into city limits.
