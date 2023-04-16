Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash

Lubbock police responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near 22nd and Avenue Q just before 8:30 Saturday night.

One person suffered serious injuries in the crash

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/16/1-seriously-injured-motorcycle-collision-22nd-q/

Lubbock Arts Festival continues

The last day for the Lubbock Arts Festival is today from Noon to 5:00 P.M.

There will be a concert featuring Pablo Aslan & the Texas Tech Tango Orchestra starting at 2.

Watch: https://www.kcbd.com/video/2023/04/14/lubbock-arts-festival-taking-over-civic-center-this-weekend/

U.S. intelligence knew of additional spy balloons

Military documents leaked on social media show a surveillance balloon flew over a U.S. carrier strike group and a third crashed in the South China Sea.

The documents also showed that questions still remain about the true capabilities of the balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina back in February.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/04/15/report-us-intelligence-was-aware-additional-spy-balloons/

