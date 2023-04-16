Texas Tech softball falls in series finale to No. 18 Baylor

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite twice pulling to within a run, Texas Tech softball fell 8-5 Sunday in the rubber-match of a three-game series against No. 18 Baylor at Rocky Johnson Field.

Demi Elder would smash a monster double in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Red Raiders (29-19, 3-9 Big 12) would not be able to plate the three runs necessary to keep the game alive after giving up two runs in the top half of the frame.

Tech was led this weekend by freshman Kailey Wyckoff who batted an impressive .778 with seven runs scored, two doubles, a triple, a home run and a pair of RBIs. Wyckoff finished the weekend slugging at 1.556.

No. 18 Baylor (33-10, 4-5 Big 12) again struck for four runs in the top of the opening frame to take an early lead that the Red Raiders would not be able to recover from.

However, Tech would pull back within a run in the bottom of the third after back-to-back Red Raider jacks plated a trio runs. A Wyckoff single set up Ellie Bailey for the first of two home runs, a two-run blast to left field. Alanna Barraza followed right behind Bailey and rocketed a solo shot to bring Tech within one, 4-3.

After a quiet fourth frame, a walk and a double set up Emily Hott for a bases-clearing single to hand Baylor a 6-3 lead. However, the Red Raiders would again punch back for two runs after Makinzy Herzog knocked a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.

The Bears would seal the deal with a two-run top of the seventh to set up the 8-5 final.

Dariana Orme (14-5) would earn the win after hurling the first three innings of the contest and coming back in to close out the seventh. She finished the day with seven strikeouts after allowing six hits and three runs.

Starter Kendall Fritz (9-5) suffered the loss after allowing four runs off three hits and an error. Olivia Rains was the bright spot out of the bullpen, tossing 3.1 innings and scattering three hits.

Next Up

The Red Raiders will next travel to Lawrence, Kansas for a three-game series against the Jayhawks. Game one is set for Friday at 5 p.m.

