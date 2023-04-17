Area students headed to regional one act play competitions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Area students are headed to regional one act play competitions for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Jayton High School is one act play is one of the casts that advanced to the regional round.

Students who received awards include Griff Reel, nominated for best performer; Jayme Braly, awarded for all-star cast; Abbie Mullen, honorable mention for all-star cast; and Jaydon River, named best light technician.

Jayton will go to compete on Saturday, April 22, at Frenship High School.

Congratulations are also in order for Sands and O’Donnell, which also advanced.

