Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Body found burning in field in Florida

Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County, Florida. (Source: WFTS/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFTS) - Sheriff’s deputies in Hillsborough County in the west central part of the state say they found a body left burning in an open field on Saturday.

Their investigation is in its early stages.

Investigators are trying to get to the bottom of a homicide in Ruskin, what the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office called a gruesome scene.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said someone who called 911 said they drove by what appeared to be a mannequin on fire in an open field behind a residential area near Will Scarlett Avenue.

“Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and they determined the subject was actually a person,” said Fentress Fountain of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had upper body trauma.

“The body is so severely burned that we are unable to determine the identification at this time, whether its male or female, but our investigators are working tirelessly to determine what happened here,” Fountain said.

As investigators look for answers in this case, anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is encouraged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they believe this was an isolated incident and they are determined to find out what happened.

“I was out here doing yard work this morning, and I didn’t see or smell anything, but as I started watching the helicopters come in, I looked up and finally seen a report of what was going on,” said Nicholas Minchew, who lives down the street from the scene.

“To go far and that extent to do something, you’ve got to be very angry at someone,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle...
Rider dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q
Deandre Wright opening the door to his new home.
Lubbock single father gets affordable home from Habitat for Humanity
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night
Chances of Rain Tomorrow Night
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good, April 17
Area students headed to regional one act play competitions
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Fast field gathers for start of 127th Boston Marathon
Jay Devineni, right, a student at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, talks with...
GOP states targeting diversity, equity efforts in higher education
Lubbock City Council to host community meetings to discuss electric competition
Tell Me Something Good, April 17
Tell Me Something Good, April 17