Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Dad turns 19-year-old son in to authorities after killing mom, sheriff says

Tracey Wardley, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.
Tracey Wardley, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.(Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 19-year-old has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother Saturday night.

According to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Wardley allegedly shot and killed his mother at her residence in Yazoo City.

Officials said that after the shooting, the suspect fled about 55 miles southwest to Vicksburg to visit his father.

Officials said the father then turned his son in to authorities.

Wardley was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.

Further information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle...
Rider dies from injuries suffered in motorcycle collision at 22nd & Q
Deandre Wright opening the door to his new home.
Lubbock single father gets affordable home from Habitat for Humanity
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
Showers/Thunderstorms Monday Night
Chances of Rain Tomorrow Night
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says his North American trip was quite successful
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.
A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday.
Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom
This month's Carpet Tech Cares highlights local non-profit Habitat for Humanity.
April's Carpet Tech Cares: Habitat for Humanity
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.
TBNA Awards for Investigative Report, Continuing Coverage
KCBD garners three wins at Texas Broadcast News Awards