Evacuation order lifted after cut gas line in southwest Lubbock
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple homes were evacuated after a gas line was cut in southwest Lubbock.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of the cut line at 82nd and Oakridge Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find the gas line “bubbling from the ground.”
Atmos Energy has taken over the scene.
Authorities have lifted the evacuation order.
