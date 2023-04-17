Local Listings
Evacuation order lifted after cut gas line in southwest Lubbock

Cut gas line- 82nd & Oakridge
Cut gas line- 82nd & Oakridge(Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple homes were evacuated after a gas line was cut in southwest Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of the cut line at 82nd and Oakridge Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the gas line “bubbling from the ground.”

Atmos Energy has taken over the scene.

Authorities have lifted the evacuation order.

