Evacuation order lifted after cut gas line in southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple homes were evacuated after a gas line was cut in southwest Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of the cut line at 82nd and Oakridge Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the gas line “bubbling from the ground.”

Atmos Energy has taken over the scene.

Authorities have lifted the evacuation order.

