Extra Innings Team of the Week: Idalou Wildcats Softball

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou Wildcats softball team is the Extra Innings Team of the Week!

Pitcher Isabelle Arguello with a perfect game in the 21-0 win at Abernathy and a no-hitter Friday at home in the 16-0 win over Roosevelt.

Arguello also recorded her 1,000th strikeout in her High School career to get the first batter in the second inning.

The Wildcats have outscored their eight district opponents thus far 150-5, leading them to an 8-0 district record.

Idalou, now 23-7 overall, will host Slaton on Tuesday and will honor their five seniors for Senior Night.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.