Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas to host Shred Day

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is proud to offer Document Destruction Services to the South Plains Area.

We are NAID certified and have monthly pickup services available. No long term contract is required and walk in services are also available.

With every box of paper sent to Goodwill for shredding, you help us keep waste out of landfills and create jobs for those with barriers to employment.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is offering Document Destruction Services to the South Plains Area Thursday! Stop by 6520 University Ave. from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to shed personal documents free of service.(Goodwill)

