Homes evacuated after cut gas line in southwest Lubbock

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple homes are being evacuated after a gas line was cut in southwest Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of the cut line at 82nd and Oakridge Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the gas line “bubbling from the ground.”

A gas company is heading to the scene to secure the line.

Authorities have begun evacuating neighboring homes as a precaution.

People are advised to avoid the area.

