Jaylon Tyson announces he is entering the transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday afternoon, Jaylon Tyson announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal with the option of returning back to Texas Tech.

The guard took to Twitter today thanking Red Raider Nation.

In his post Tyson said, “I want to take this opportunity to express my love and gratitude for the amazing time l have spent with Texas Tech, the fans, and my teammates.”

Tyson also said, “I have been blessed to have the opportunity to play for Texas Tech, and I want to thank everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way.”

Tyson averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds per game last season and started all 32 games for the Red Raiders.

He joined Texas Tech in December 2021 as a transfer from Texas.

Tyson is the 6th Texas Tech Red Raider basketball player to enter his name into the portal.

Robert Jennings recently announced that he is returning to Texas Tech after entering his name into the portal last month.

