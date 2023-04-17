KCBD garners three wins at Texas Broadcast News Awards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD NewsChannel 11 is proud to announce it is the recipient of multiple statewide honors, continuing a decades-long tradition of delivering award-winning content to Lubbock and the South Plains.

The Texas Association of Broadcasters Saturday hosted the 2023 Texas Broadcast News Awards. KCBD received awards for station photojournalism, continuing coverage and investigative report. General Manager Greg McAlister, News Director Matt Ernst and Investigative Reporter Shaley Sanders accepted the awards in Austin on behalf of the staff.

KCBD General Manager Greg McAlister, News Director Matt Ernst and Investigative Reporter Shaley Sanders accepted the awards Saturday, April 15, 2023. (KCBD)

Nearly 600 entries were submitted from radio and television stations across the state. There is a large-market division, which includes Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. The “other” television division includes stations from 16 markets.

Station Photojournalism - Craig “Julio” Iglesias, Aric Mitchell, Peyton Toups and Andrew Wood. This entry is a compilation of work from 2022.

TBNA Award for Station Photojournalism (KCBD)

Continuing Coverage - Shaley Sanders, Aric Mitchell, Julio Iglesias, Abner Euresti and Karin McCay. This entry is a series of reports from September to November 2022, focused on crisis in the state’s juvenile justice system.

Investigative Report - Shaley Sanders. This report from October 2022 showed more than a dozen registered sex offenders were living too close to children in Lamesa. One man said it was a surprise to him, because the police department approved his address when his family purchased the home two years ago.

TBNA Awards for Investigative Report, Continuing Coverage (KCBD)

KCBD was a finalist for Overall Texas Broadcast Excellence. The award went to another Gray Television station, CBS7 in Odessa-Midland. Some of the work included in CBS7′s entry aired on KCBD.

The list of award-winners and finalists is on the TAB website.

