KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zadi

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zadi KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

This beautiful girl loves to play with other dogs and would be great with an active family. Zadi is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Snow White.

